Celebrity

Get It Down! Mia Khalifa Shows a Little More Than She Should

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Mia Khalifa shared a video showing herself lowering her shorts a bit to show her gym results, she could have taught more than she should!

For the  Lebanese model, actress, and celebrity Mia Khalifa, showing part of the results she has had throughout these months in the gym is always a reason for joy.

That was why in one of her Instagram videos she shared part of this result, being flirtatious and lowering her shorts a bit, and showing what she had underneath.

Undoubtedly more of her fans who saw on video in her Instagram stories were amazed, a year ago she looked totally different, as we see her show off her charms and especially her abdomen.

View this post on Instagram

Loading...
Advertisements

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

 

If you are an admirer of the model and businesswoman, you will know that she is quite excited to share this type of content, because it also inspires others to change some aspects of their life and start exercising.

Although the publication he made recently does not show his parts, as surely some would have wanted to see, it gives us an idea of ​​all the progress he has had over the months, at least one sigh will have released more than any.

This time she was wearing a top that showed her enormous charms a bit, as well as tiny red shorts that were quite tight, like the clothes she usually uses to go to the gym.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

290
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
264
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
199
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
191
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
174
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
174
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
166
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
164
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
159
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
151
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
To Top