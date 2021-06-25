Get It Down! Mia Khalifa Shows More Than Her Flirty Abdomen

The model Mia Khalifa appears in a very proud photo showing the progress she has had in the gym showing a little more than just her “squares”

For Mia Khalifa and her fans it is inevitable not to see the results of the gym in her exquisite figure, she proudly showed part of her abdomen when she lowered her bottom garment.

Really, for the Lebanese model and social media celebrity, the new challenge of showing herself with a different physical appearance than the one we met with Mia Khalifa in 2014 in her adult films has not been easy.

However, she has managed to advance by growing and ending up wearing a slim figure and at the same time marked of which the model and actress are proud.

What are you training for ?! “wrote Mia Khalifa.

It was on October 9, 2020, that she shared this photo on Instagram, in which she is in front of the mirror with one leg on top of a chair, showing her charms and her abdomen slightly lowering the garment she was wearing.

Several of her fans were proud of her in this publication because it has been a somewhat radical change in her, but all to improve her appearance and be able to show her off to everyone without any shame, although this has never really stopped her.