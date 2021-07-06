Ghost Recon: Breakpoint PC Game Download Full Version

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is an open-world third-person shooter that represents the cult series released in 2001. The title was developed and published by the Ubisoft company, which oversees the brand. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint download Spanish

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Plot

The action in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint takes place in the universe, where the previous installment in the series took us: Wildlands. However, we are not dealing with a direct continuation, because the title tells a separate story.

During the game, we find the fictional island of Aurora in the Pacific Ocean to explore the mysterious problem of a sudden loss of contact with it. After arriving at the place of Nomad, that is, being the main character (or heroine, because the creators allow us to choose the sex of the controlled character), a member of the branch of the title of the Ghosts, discovers that this piece of land was captured by a mercenary army made up of former commandos under the command of a certain Walker (in Jon Bernthal known for his role in the Punisher Netflix series). The matter is serious because the headquarters of the Skell Corporation, which develops advanced technologies for the military, is located here. The protagonist’s task is to control the situation and find out why the mercenaries took over the island.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Mechanics

In Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, the action was displayed from behind the hero (TPP) and from a first-person perspective (FPP) when aiming. The authors offer us an open world at our fingertips, through which we can move on foot or use about thirty different vehicles. What distinguishes this title from the previous parts of the series is the fact that if we decide to play alone, the main character will no longer be accompanied by commands controlled by artificial intelligence.

A series of story-pushing missions await completion; However, to progress, we need to look carefully around the area and gain intelligence (mainly through conversations with neutral characters, interrogating enemies, and collecting intelligence). Everything is planned so that the game can be played in a special mode without mission markers on the map. In addition, we can deal with various side missions and activities. Raider marksman elements are new to this installment. The equipment and weapons that we encounter during the game have their own level, and some opponents will require an appropriate level of equipment to participate in an equal battle with them.

Despite the fact that fighting plays an important role here (we even get new assassination tools, including rocket launchers, and they are supplemented by numerous devices, including in the form of a burner that allows cutting holes in the fences), the authors decided to deepen the game by implementing new mechanics in your work. referring to survival games. For example, a system of wounds and wounds was used that affect the hero’s combat potential. All these inconveniences can be cured by various means.

An important novelty is also the possibility of using natural camouflage; the protagonist can stick to the mud to blend in with the surroundings and ambush enemies. Also, during the selected scenes, we can now choose the topics our soldier talks about. There is also the possibility to choose the specialization of the hero in the story mode in Breakpoint (we develop it as we go).

Download Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Title: Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Genre: FPS / Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10

Processor : AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core I5 ​​4460

Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 280X / Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 (4 GB)

Memory : 8 GB RAM

To play this game you need to link it to the Uplay account

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint recommended requirements:

Operating system Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core I7 6700K

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 (8GB) / Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (6GB)

Memory : 16 GB RAM

To play this game you need to link it to the Uplay account

