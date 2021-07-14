GhostWire: Tokyo Release Postponed to Early 2022

The authors of GhostWire: Tokyo announced the postponement of the action-adventure game in early 2022.

The game was previously slated for release this fall, but Tango Gameworks does not want to risk the health of its employees – probably implying risks, implying the coronavirus pandemic.

The creators thanked the players for their patience, promising to create the best version of the project for PS5 and PC. The game itself will tell about the confrontation between “science and ghosts” when, due to some events, Tokyo was overwhelmed by crowds of supernatural beings.