Games

GhostWire: Tokyo Release Postponed to Early 2022

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The authors of GhostWire: Tokyo announced the postponement of the action-adventure game in early 2022.

The game was previously slated for release this fall, but Tango Gameworks does not want to risk the health of its employees  – probably implying risks, implying the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading...
Advertisements

The creators thanked the players for their patience, promising to create the best version of the project for PS5 and PC. The game itself will tell about the confrontation between “science and ghosts” when, due to some events, Tokyo was overwhelmed by crowds of supernatural beings. 

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

418
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
322
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
317
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
304
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
288
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
280
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
261
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
249
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
224
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
206
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top