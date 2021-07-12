Games

Gloomy Metroidvania Crowsworn Raised Over $ 100,000 in Three Hours

An independent Canadian-British studio Mongoose Rodeo yesterday issued on Kickstarter his debut game, grim adventure Metroidvania Crowsworn. To be successful, the developers required a little over one hundred thousand dollars – and this amount was in the account in less than three hours.

Crowsworn, inspired by Devil May CryBloodborne, and Hollow Knight, takes us to the once glorious kingdom of Ferandal, which has turned out to be inundated with blind creatures from nightmares. And the hero will have to destroy everyone to save the world.

Players will explore the world, during which we will be able to discover new abilities, replenish the arsenal of deadly weapons, and most importantly, reveal more secrets. Only when we fully learn about the origin of the ancient curse can we find a way to save the kingdom.

The timing of the release of Crowsworn is not yet known, but the game page is already open on Steam. With 29 days to go until the Kickstarter campaign finale, the developers have already unlocked the first additional objective: a mode with a series of game bosses.

