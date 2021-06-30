GreedFall Free PC Game Download Full Version

GreedFall is an RPG with clear elements of an action game. The title was developed by the Spiders studio, which has titles such as The Technomancer or Bound by Flame in its portfolio, while its release was taken by Focus Home Interactive. Free GreedFall download for PC.

GreedFall Plot

GreedFall takes us on a journey to a fantasy universe stylized for the 17th century. The overpopulated and polluted old world is decimated by a mysterious plague known as Malachi. Its inhabitants see an opportunity for rescue in the New World, and more precisely, on the island of Teer Fradee, supposedly full of treasures and other secrets, whose native inhabitants live in harmony with nature. As the conquerors get bolder and bolder there, relations between them and the natives become increasingly strained.

During the game, you play as the hero whose main task is to find a cure for the disease that is ravaging the Old World. During the adventure, we must make efforts not to expose too much the indigenous peoples (protected by the so-called Guardians: monsters and other supernatural creatures that are a manifestation of the magic that operates here), or colonizers (whose ranks are supplied both by ordinary settlers as by mercenaries or treasure hunters). ). The decisions we make affect not only the distribution of forces on the island but also how our history unfolds.

GreedFall Mechanics

We started playing GreedFall with the character creation process, including gender selection and some basic attributes. The creators decided on the hero development system without the division into classes: more than a hundred skills divided into three trees await unlocking, allowing the protagonist to adapt to the individual style of the game.

The driving force of the story is tasks that we can accomplish in various ways. Although nothing prevents you from solving problems by force, it is often better to use deception or to rely on your diplomatic skills. The path we choose, as well as which factions we support in a given dispute, affects not only our reputation but also the local geopolitical situation. Furthermore, the choices we make have an impact on which of the possible companions on the adventure decides to join us, and on their subsequent attitude towards the hero: it is possible to bring romance and open conflict with a given ally.

During the long campaign, both the people and the aforementioned monsters, called Guardians, stand in our way. During the fight, we use fire and melee weapons, which can be upgraded, making use of the extensive ship system; The same applies to armor elements. Also, magic comes to the rescue.

Title: GreedFall

Genre: RPG

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

GreedFall minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5-3450 (3.1 GHz) / AMD FX-6300 X6 (3.5 GHz)

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB, GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

Storage: 25 GB available space

GreedFall Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5-4690 (3.5 GHz) / AMD FX-8300 (3.3 GHz)

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB, GeForce GTX 980 / Radeon RX 590

Storage: 25 GB available space

