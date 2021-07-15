Green jerseys banned in Serie A from 2022-23: the decision of the League

The decision of the League for reasons of contrast with the playing field and for a distorting effect with graphic visualizations (digital advertising spaces included)
“From the 2022-23 season it is forbidden to use green game uniforms for movement players”. The green will no longer look good on the fields of Serie A. This was decided by the League which communicated the news in a statement. In a year’ s time, therefore, dear graphic designers, do not indulge yourself. Remove a color from the color palette because for reasons of contrast with the playing field and for a distorting effect with graphic visualizations – that is to say also all those virtual advertising spaces digitally added to the images transmitted on TV – the use of green will no longer be allowed.
And in the Cup?
The fans of Avellino and Avellino itself, for example – if the team were to arrive in Serie A – have a couple of seasons to deal with the problem. Meanwhile, from 2022, second and third green jerseys will disappear to meet the viewer and tv. The theme, however, could also be extended to European clubs about to move to Italy for a cup competition: Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg, Celtic … Not to mention the national teams: Mexico, Nigeria, Ireland, Northern Ireland…
July 15, 2021 (edit July 15, 2021 | 8:50 PM)
