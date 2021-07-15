Green jerseys banned in Serie A from 2022-23: the decision of the League

“From the 2022-23 season it is forbidden to use green game uniforms for movement players”. The green will no longer look good on the fields of Serie A. This was decided by the League which communicated the news in a statement. In a year’ s time, therefore, dear graphic designers, do not indulge yourself. Remove a color from the color palette because for reasons of contrast with the playing field and for a distorting effect with graphic visualizations – that is to say also all those virtual advertising spaces digitally added to the images transmitted on TV – the use of green will no longer be allowed.