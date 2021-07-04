GRID Free PC Game Download Full Version

GRID is another part of the well-known racing cycle in which we play the role of a driver competing for the title of the best on the tracks around the world. The production tries to find a golden mean between the realism and intensity of the game and the sheer fun that comes from racing. The experienced Codemasters Software studio is responsible for its creation, constantly developing the series since its inception (the developers are also known for the DiRT and F1 cycles). Interestingly, in the work on this title, the developers used the support and experience of the famous driver Fernando Alonso, who served as a consultant.

Download GRID PC.

GRID Mechanics

GRID is a classic racing game in which we can get behind the wheel of one of the many vehicles belonging to the GT, Touring, Stock, Muscle, or Super-Modified classes. Diversity is a characteristic that can also be described by the range of available races: here we can find types such as Street Racing, Ovals, Circuit, Hot Laps, Point-to-Point, or World Time attacks.

The production offers an advanced driving model that combines pure fun with realism, thanks to which simulator enthusiasts and fans of dynamic, right-handed racing can find something for themselves. Fun also makes the vehicle’s damage system more enjoyable – car damage affects your performance on the road, as well as how well (or poorly) you drive it.

In addition, the creators have implemented in their title interesting mechanics: the drivers with whom we collide several times during the race will remember us and change their behavior accordingly, becoming a real enemy for us.

Loading... Advertisements

Download GRID PC

Download Now

Title: GRID

Genre: Driving

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

GRID minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP / Vista (recommended to be SP1 for Windows Vista)

Processor : 3.0 GHz Pentium 4 or Athlon 64 CPU

Memory : 1 GB of memory RAM

Graphics card: GeForce 6800 / Radeon X1300 or better

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

DirectX : 9.0c

Other: Unit of DVD – ROM dual-layer compatible

Hard disk: 12.5 GB of hard disk space

GRID recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP / Vista (recommended to be SP1 for Windows Vista)

Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66 Ghz or Athlon X2 3800+

Memory : 2 GB of memory RAM

Graphics card: GeForce 8800 or ATI Radeon HD 3800 series

Sound card: Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi.

Other: Unit of DVD – ROM dual layer compatible

Hard disk: 12.5 GB of free space

How to download GRID :