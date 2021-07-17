“Griffin betrayed Dixie. Jaden and Josh cheaters”

The drama linked to Chase Hudson it was a real earthquake in America because it affected the most important tiktoker of the United States. If we have told you about the scandal in detail here, now we will dwell on the SHOCK statements by LilHuddy. In fact, the co-founder of the Hype House has poured a hot tea towards Dixie D’Amelio, Jaden Hossler, Josh Richards and others. Let’s find out what his revelations were:

“Anthony went with Cynthia a week after we left on tour. Jaden actively tried to make “friends” with Dixie on July 4 in front of me while she was dating Griffin. Griffin betrayed Dixie with Tayler’s former Kaylyn and Bryce’s ex Elle. Jaden and Josh have cheated countless times about Mads &Nessa in recent months. Kio betrayed Olivia“.

Reactions to Chase Hudson

How have those directly affected reacted? Dixie D’Amelio he tweeted: “You’re wild. Stop being a victim and worry about yourself“. Jaden Hossler first he looked for the way of confrontation with Chase, then he extended a hand of peace to him: “If someone has had difficulties because of what happened tonight, I sincerely hope that you can be better soon. This should show everyone that social media can be very deceptive.”

also Kio Cyr, accused of betraying Olivia Ponton, said his: “You were happy when we broke up. Celebrate. While crying in my bed for days. I didn’t eat for five days. I wonder why I wasn’t good enough. And it’s because you thought I betrayed it.“. Anthony ReevesInstead, he intervened to defend Josh and Jaden:

"Josh and Jaden have also never cheated. I lived in the house with them and I never saw them touching another girl."

Cynthia Parkerinstead, he tweeted: “During our relationship all I wanted was for Chase to rise to these mistakes and problems. This is so private. Ivvece to throw everyone else under the bus to your shit, somehow you attended 2 minors who are even more mature than you have ever been“.

We understand that this drama will not end here …














