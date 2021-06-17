GTA Online: PS3 and Xbox 360 servers offline soon, game saves will be deleted

GTA Online is still very popular almost 8 years after its release and Rockstar Games keeps getting content updates. But the plug will soon be pulled on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Rockstar is terminating online functionality for several games

Rockstar Games announced in its own blog post that the online and multiplayer functions for “GTA Online” and Max Payne 3 as well as website tracking for LA Noire will be switched off. This only affects the versions of the games for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

These times are services turned off :

GTA Online September 16 : Microtransactions for PS3 and Xbox 360 no longer possible December 16: GTA Online and website tracking via Rockstar Games Social Club will be switched off

Max Payne 3 September 16 : All multiplayer functions and website tracking via Rockstar Games Social Club will be switched off

LA Noire September 16 : Website tracking via Rockstar Games Social Club will be switched off



Interestingly, one game doesn’t seem to be affected by this wave: Red Dead Redemption. The western epic will continue to offer online multiplayer after December 16. How long this will be the case is not yet known.

What if the servers are offline from GTA Online on PS3 & Xbox One

In an FAQ article, the Rockstar Games support team answered a few questions about the server from “GTA Online”.

The most important question is whether you can transfer your game status from the PS3 or Xbox 360 to other platforms. The shattering answer is unfortunately NO. There is no way to enter to take your character anyway and definitely need the other versions again completely from the scratch start.

Even micro-transactions such as the purchase of a shark card are not subsequently refunded or in any way transferable to be. This has to do with the fact that, according to Rockstar, the virtual items are tied to the respective platform. You should be aware of this if you still plan to buy a shark card in the coming weeks.

So if you should still play “GTA Online” on the PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360, then you will have to say goodbye to your progress for good very soon.