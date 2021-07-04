Guardians of the Galaxy as Unique as Alien: Isolation – and Other Interview Details

Representatives of Eidos Montreal in a fresh video GameInformer shared the details of Guardians of the Galaxy , noting a number of features of the project.

For example, the uniqueness of the gameplay of the new items is compared to something like Alien: Isolation . That is, the gameplay will stand out from all other games even after many years – “Alien”, even after 7 years, remains unique.

The battles in the game were created with both gameplay and narrative in mind. The developers needed to simultaneously convey the team spirit of the squad and distinguish each hero from the rest – again, both gameplay and plot.

Players will have to directly control only Peter , while the rest of the Guardians will only act under his command – Rocket attacks with firearms, Groot is next to him and protects, Gamora is focused on one enemy, and Drax tries to control the crowd.

“ We call our systems” single team play “. Playing alone? you still create the feeling of a team . “

At the same time, the developers tried to create levels in such a way that the players did not run ahead, but studied the environment and listened to the negotiations between the team members – for example, having seen some unusual object, you can pay attention to it, and a unique dialogue will begin. As a result, there are a lot of replicas in the game – about twice as many as in Deus Ex (it is not specified which one). All this is done to create “magic”. Sometimes you can put your controller aside and just listen to a lot of dialogues prepared especially for calm moments. Most of all in Eidos they were afraid that the lines might start repeating, because of which the “magic” collapsed – the output was a huge number of all kinds of unique scenes. The guards remember their past adventures, share past achievements, tell jokes.

Guardians of the Galaxy is out October 26 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.