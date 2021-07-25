News

Gwyneth Paltrow, the regal oper divorce to Kim Kardashian

Si calls Kim’s smart box the box that Gwyneth Paltrow thought of sending to Kim Kardashian, to support her friend after the news of her divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage and, above all, ten together and four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 1 and a half.

Gwyneth’s gift to Kim Kardashian, but what a surprise

Paltrow thought that being single, the friend would appreciate a special and a little spicy gift: and what could be better than a series of Goop approved products, designed specifically to overcome post-divorce loneliness and pamper yourself properly.

But what’s inside the kit?

And what better than, in order: an ergonomic vibrator with “eight vibration modes that promises to give intense pleasure to the female audience”, a Sex Gel lubricant, a Sandoval Love aromatic spray and the inevitable candle, the famous This Smells Like My Orgasm that has become for the occasion This Smells Like Kim’s Orgasm.

Paltrow-Kardashian, appreciated gift

A gift much appreciated by the queen of reality tv, that just received it immediately showed it to its 212 million followers and like everything about it, it went viral.

«Honestly, I’ve never been so excited… for the candle», wrote kim in his IG stories to thank the friend of the gift. “Thank you Gwyneth, I love you Thank you Goop.”

