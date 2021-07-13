Games

Hackers Slow Down Apex Legends Cross-Progress Work

Respawn and the hackers have clashed head-ons over the past few months, failing to find a consensus. Enthusiasts are constantly trying to get in the way of developers, and those are constantly trying to solve problems. 

As a result, the battle royale team begins to lag behind the schedule, which, for example, may delay the transfer of progress between different platforms – publicly, however, the developers did not name any deadlines.

” The feature is still in development, but the recent Apex Legends and Titanfall hacks slowed us down as we had to switch to fixing game issues .”

Last year, the ability to play together with users of other platforms was added to the royal battle, while the introduction of cross-progress was a more difficult task – the developers did not initially provide for such an opportunity.

