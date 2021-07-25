News

Hailey Rhode Bieber launches her Youtube channel and calls Kendall Jenner

Posted on
The Instagram post announcing “Who’s in my bathroom?” (@haileybieber)

Hailey Rhode Bieber debuts today on Youtube. The channel of the American model, as well as wife of Justin Bieber, was born in collaboration with Obb pictures and was launched today and presented as a container of digital entertainment varied in themes and formats. From lifestyle to beauty tutorials to social issues, the channel promises to host a wide range of sometimes frivolous and sometimes more committed content.

To open the dances of the new schedule was “Who’s in my bathroom?”, the show that will have as its location, explained the star, “the most unexpected, but less surprising, place in the house”: his bathroom. Bieber will invite his friends and colleagues for interviews, informal talks and more intimate conversations. Throughout 2021 the format will proceed at the rate of two videos per month, biweekly. The first guest, as made official by Bieber herself in the announcement post on her profile Instagram, will be her friend Kendall Jenner. She too in the Olympus of the new supermodels, as well as part of the family Kardashian/Jenner, has 155 million followers and gives hope for a sparkling start to the show signed Hailey Bieber. (reproduction reserved)

