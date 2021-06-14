Halo Infinite: Erster Multiplayer-Trailer wurde auf der E3 vorgestellt

It’s been a while since Microsoft promised us the Master Chief’s return from the Halo universe , but the release of the new title, Halo Infinite , has been postponed indefinitely and it has been quiet about the new one for almost a year Game by 343 Industries . But now, at this year’s E3 , a new trailer for the sequel was finally presented at the Microsoft / Bethesda Showcase.

Halo Infinite: New Multiplayer Trailer Released

While Halo Infinite is the most anticipated title for the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One, there have been no new announcements or trailers for the game in a while. Fortunately, this has now changed at the Microsoft / Bethesda showcase at this year’s E3. A short story trailer was recently shown there, which, among other things, deals with the relationship between the Master Chief and the AI Cortana.

But it should be much more exciting for many fans that there is finally a first sneak peak on the free-2-play multiplayer mode of the title. The first published scenes suggest that the new multiplayer mode will go more towards sandboxing than was the case with the previous titles. In addition, the new grapple will probably play a role that is just as important as the various new power-ups.

However, those who had hoped that Microsoft and 343 Industries would finally put a release date for “Halo Infinite” on the record, were unfortunately disappointed. The only reference to the release period consists of the information that the game is scheduled to appear for the “Holiday 2021” season , that is Christmas of this year. Until then, fans of Halo will have to be patient and drink the proverbial cup of tea as always.

