Harry and Meghan Markle, new chapters of the biography (“including the death of Prince Philip”)

Upgrade in progress. «Finding Freedom‘the unauthorized biography of the Dukes of Sussex signed by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand soon it will be enriched with some new chapters on the most recent events involving the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “The pain that the couple felt for the death of the Prince Philip», says the publishing house, HarperCollins.

«In the new pages, the authors will share the behind the scenes of the chatty interview with Oprah Winfrey», it still reads on the statement. “In addition, the details of their transfer to California, of the various initiatives Philanthropic in which they take part, commercial contracts which have signed in the United States and also the growth of the Archewell Production».

Not only that, the updated book – that will be released on August 27, on the anniversary of the death of Diana – promises to eviscerate also intimate moments of the life of the dukes: “He will retrace the healing journey by Meghan after miscarriage, until the joy at the birth of the daughter Lilibet Diana. It will also deal with the constant challenges of the Sussexes with the British press to protect your privacy».

in short curiosity increases, although fans of the Windsor house are already screened at the Harry’s memoir which will be released next year. There will be no Writers who speak from their point of view, but only the prince who – probably helped by ghostwriter J.R. Moheringer – will talk about his life within the royal family, of his feelings at the Palace and his relationships with relatives.

Even if there is still so much to be done in the publication, a Buckingham Palacand they do not sleep Soundly.

