Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal family “ignores their second daughter”

Six weeks have now passed since the birth of Lilibet “Lili” Diana, unearthed on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, but the second child of Harry and Meghan Markle still does not appear on the official Windsor list on the royal family website. Given the stormy reports between the rebellious couple and the rest of the royal family, one might think that in this “oversight” there is nothing random. That is, Buckhingam Palace has deliberately chosen to ignore the little, eighth in the line of succession to the throne.

This is what the real expert claims Daniela Elser that, in its column on the New Zealand Herald, pointed out how the absence of Lilibet Diana from the Windsor list could cause a “new firestorm” within the British Royal Family. The fact that Buckingham Palace, after six weeks, still did not include Lili on the royal house’s website by assigning her the eighth place in the line of succession to the throne that belongs to her, for sure «grieves and annoys the Sussexes” wrote Daniela Elser recalling how in the past the same real list has been updated much more quicklyFor example, when the prince was born George, the eldest son of William and Kate Middleton, but also when he was born the eldest son of the Dukes of Sussex, namely the older brother of Lilibet, Archie.

hitherto Harry and Meghan did not comment on the “oversight”. But, as Elser points out, “in a climate that is nothing short of incandescent, a spark is enough to send back on fire the powder keg of relations between the Sussexes and the royal family”.

There is, however, a technical aspect which could explain the absence of Lili’s name on the official website of the Royal Family: the royal heirs access the succession list only after being baptized with the Anglican rite (if they are baptized according to the Roman Catholic rite, their right to ascend the throne lapses).

A few days ago the Daily Mail has made it known that Harry and Meghan, despite the criticism and the (heavy) accusations against the royal family, would intend to have Lilibet Diana baptized in Windsor Castle, before the Queen Elizabeth. The ceremony, naturally with anglican rite, should be staged “in September, if circumstances allow it”. To officially join the royal family, little Lili will apparently have to wait a little longer. The list on the Buckingham Palace website will, in all likelihood, be updated after the baptism.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan Markle, the summer holidays in California (with Archie and Lilibet Diana)

READ ALSO

Archie and Lilibet, whether Charles likes it or not, will become princes

READ ALSO

William and Kate, who may not be inging George’s new “birthday photo”