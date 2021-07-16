Harry and Meghan Markle, the summer holidays in California (with Archie and Lilibet Diana)

A long break from work for enjoying children, under the sun of the California. After the birth of the second child, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they have officially taken a break from work: “While the duke and duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue its important work and will continue his projects‘ reads the website of the foundation. “We can’t wait to see you again».

second Peoplethe Sussex will have at their disposal 20 weeks, in line with the policy of Archewell. But, barring last-minute surprises (and consider the anti-coronavirus restrictions still in force), the couple and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, they will not move from Los Angeles: “They will be able to stay together», it reads. “It is likely that a lot of time will pass outdoors in the area Montecito».

Regardless of the summer holidays it remains to be seen whether in September the whole family will move to the United Kingdom for a tribute to the late Princess Diana. According to what was revealed by the Sun, in fact, Prince Harry would plan to return to England in about two months for another event in memory of theadored mom, after the recent private ceremony for theinauguration of the statue.

Loading... Advertisements

This time – Covid permitting – the gates of Kensington Palace will be open to a hundred Invited, between members of Windsor house (at the unveiling there was not even Kate), philanthropists, representatives of charities and – more generally – those who are keeping alive the legacy of Lady D in the context of thehumanitarian commitment. It will be an opportunity to show the royal family the Baby Sussex born in June?

The Real Experts are divided: there are those who think that even on that occasion the duchess will remain in the United States, who claims that it will be a couple’s trip without children, others are convinced that they will all go together, to make a gift to the Queen Elizabeth. A long journey, it is true, but that would be a kind of appendix to the long holidays all together.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle’s big gaffe

READ ALSO

Harry returns to London in September, maybe even with Meghan