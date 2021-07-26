Harry and Meghan, the daughter Lilibet still absent in the line of succession

The little Lilibet Diana, daughter of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has yet to be added to the royal family’s line of succession reported on the official website where royal infants are usually placed seven weeks after birth.

Lilibet still out of the line of succession

The website of the Royal Family he has yet to acknowledge Lilibet’s birth in the official line of succession that took place on June 4 in the United States. This is reported by the Daily Mail. According to the official page of the Windsor house, to fill the place of Lilibet, eighth in line of succession, is still Prince Andrew and the daughter of the Dukes of Sussex is not yet on the list.

In the line to the British throne the place of Lilibet Diana, whose first name is in honor of the Queen and the second in homage to Harry’s late mother, should be after her brother Archie, whose name was officially entered just 15 days after birth in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail his cousin, Prince Louis, second son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was added to the list 12 days after birth and even Lucas, the son of Zara and Mike Tindall, who is the 22nd in line to the throne, was briefly inserted last March.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the royal family’s website is “updated periodically”. According to royal insiders, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lilibet Diana, could follow in the footsteps of her older brother Archie and be baptised in St George’s Chapel in Windsor with the Queen present.