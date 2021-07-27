Harry and Meghan, the second child Lilibet Diana still out of the line of succession

A little less than two months after the birth of the second child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lilibet Diana, the small anchor does not appear in the line of succession of the royal family published on the official website. The news, reported among others by the Sun, is yet another twist that shakes the Royal Family and the protagonists are again the Dukes of Sussex.

so who is it that covers the place of Lilibet? Again Andrew, the Duke of York, in the eighth position. To put their finger in the wound we think the English tabloids, pointing out how Louis, the third son of the Prince William and Kate Middleton, was written to the list after only 12 days. And if that were not enough, even Lucas, son of Zara and Mike Tindall, was added in a short time to the 22nd place of the line of succession. At the moment from the Royal Palace there has been no official comment about it but it certainly did not end there.