Harry and Meghan: the upcoming biography will be the new nightmare of Buckingham Palace

On social media we imagined them cheering for the Italian national football team on the sofa of their Californian mega villa, while the TV broadcast the contrite expressions of William, Kate and little George during the final of the European Championships and, Meme aside Harry and Meghan they don’t seem very inclined to a rapprochement with the royal family. Apart from some fleeting contact at formal meetings such as the funeral of Prince Philip and the inauguration of the statue of Lady Diana, which was attended by only Harry, the Dukes of Sussex now live their lives far from Buckingham Palace and in the US they dedicate themselves to their activities, including television productions for Netflix and Spotify and a literary effort that will see the light next autumn but is already shaping up more incendiary of the now infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry wrote a memorial in which he put on paper everything related to his life, his education, the relationship with his family, the marriage with Meghan Markle and all that has come with it. The biography will be published in 2022 in Great Britain and America and was written with the help of J.R. Moehringerfamous ghost writer, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and journalist who in the past has already signed a book with tennis player Andrè Agassi and another publication with Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The villains already talk about the “autobiography of Harry written by Meghan” because it is easy to guess that it will be a fire best seller in which the topics addressed in the public confessions to Oprah will most likely be made even more explicit, such as the accusations of racism against members of the royal family, the reasons for the clashes with her brother William and father Charles, the hostile attitudes of the “firm” towards his wife Meghan and the lack of support during the first pregnancy – as well as the treatment reserved by the royal family for her mother Diana, who was at the origin of the ailments from which the Princess suffered.

Always the evil ones suspect that the couple did not tell Oprah the name of the relative worried about the color of Archie’s skin in order to reveal it in the memorial but, in any case, to write the work was not asked no permission to the Queen, as the prestigious publishing house Penguin Random House points out, but adds that Her Majesty has recently been notified of the upcoming release of the book. On the other hand, he had not asked the Crown for any permission even Edward VIII when, after having abdicated for love of the divorced American actress Wallis Simpson, he decided to publish his own biography that in the fifties created a real media hurricane beginning to cast the first shadows on the British monarchy.

But at the time of publication of A King’s Story Edward VIII was already a “former” king, while Harry is still a senior member of the royal family and protocol would require not only the Queen’s approval, but also supervision of drafts for any cancellations or changes, which has absolutely not happened. Harry himself wanted to clarify the reason that led him to write the memorial: “I wrote it not as the prince I was born but as the man I became […] I’m thrilled that people can read a report. first-hand of my life, which is accurate and fully truthful” and the promise to tell the whole truth worries the royal family.

It does not escape the evil ones either that the advance for the work to be published soon is about $20 million but Harry has already made it known that the proceeds from the sales will be donated to charity and, as for charitable works, the Dukes of Sussex, at least overseas, enjoy an excellent reputation. We just have to wait for next October for the release of what promises to be the most explosive book of the decade for the media and for Buckingham Palace as a real nightmare.