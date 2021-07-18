Harry, “go back to London in September.” And this time (maybe) also with Meghan Markle

According to the Sun, a new ceremony in memory of Lady Diana is scheduled in about two months, this time with a hundred guests including family members, philanthropists, and charities: the best opportunity to try to dissolve the tension. ” Prince Harry plans to return to London in September for another Lady Diana memorial event .” Not even the time to return home to California, which from England already rumors of a hypothetical as back: the Duke of Sussex, according to what the Sun reports, would in fact intend to fly again to the United Kingdom in about two months, for a new ceremony in memory of the beloved mother. According to rumors, a tribute to the late princess will be staged at Kensington Palace, right next to her statue which was inaugurated last week. On that occasion, due to anti-coronavirus restrictions, only a few people were present in front of the work, including the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, the designer Pip Morrison and a dozen other guests including family and close friends of Lady D. Loading... Advertisements

Here is where William and Harry would feel the need – Covid permitting – to organize a new ceremony with a hundred people, as it was initially thought. The idea is to invite some members of the royal family (at the unveiling of the statue not even Kate was there ), then philanthropists, charities, and – more generally – those who are keeping Diana’s legacy alive as part of the commitment. humanitarian.

It remains to be understood, therefore, if this time together with Harry there will also be his wife, Meghan Markle. The royal experts are divided: there are those who think that even in September the Duchess will remain in the US with her children, those who claim that she will leave them a few days with their mother Doria, those who are convinced that she will bring both Archie and Lilibet to London. On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth has not yet seen the latest arrival and it would be a perfect opportunity.

Of course, the baby is still small – in September she will be just over three months old – and an Atlantic crossing can be really tiring. It is also true, however, that in 2019 the Sussexes did a royal tour in South Africa together with their eldest son, who was just four months old. In short, there are several options: the certainty is that under the statute of Lady D, perhaps with the children, the ideal situation would be created to try to dissolve the recent tensions.