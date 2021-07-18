News

Harry, “go back to London in September.” And this time (maybe) also with Meghan Markle

According to the Sun, a new ceremony in memory of Lady Diana is scheduled in about two months, this time with a hundred guests including family members, philanthropists, and charities: the best opportunity to try to dissolve the tension.

Here is where William and Harry would feel the need – Covid permitting – to organize a new ceremony with a hundred people, as it was initially thought. The idea is to invite some members of the royal family (at the unveiling of the statue not even Kate was there ), then philanthropists, charities, and – more generally – those who are keeping Diana’s legacy alive as part of the commitment. humanitarian.

It remains to be understood, therefore, if this time together with Harry there will also be his wife, Meghan Markle. The royal experts are divided: there are those who think that even in September the Duchess will remain in the US with her children, those who claim that she will leave them a few days with their mother Doria, those who are convinced that she will bring both Archie and Lilibet to London. On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth has not yet seen the latest arrival and it would be a perfect opportunity.

Of course, the baby is still small – in September she will be just over three months old – and an Atlantic crossing can be really tiring. It is also true, however, that in 2019 the Sussexes did a royal tour in South Africa together with their eldest son, who was just four months old. In short, there are several options: the certainty is that under the statute of Lady D, perhaps with the children, the ideal situation would be created to try to dissolve the recent tensions.

