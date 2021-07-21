Harry is no longer afraid of Charles and William. The Royal Family knew about his book

Harry he no longer fears Charles’ reactions, he no longer hesitates in injuring William and Kate Middleton, he is no longer embarrassed towards the Queen: his new memory book announces itself as yet another bomb that will damage the Monarchy. But now the Prince he has nothing more to lose.

The announcement of Harry’s new book-truth was presented as a cold shower on the Royal Family. Now, however, it seems that the Windsors were aware of the intentions of Charles and Diana’s second son. And this would explain the coldness of his relatives and also of William when Harry returned to London for his mother’s statue and on the other hand would justify his need to sneak away from Kensington Palace just 20 minutes after the conclusion of the ceremony.

According to the magazine Hello!, the Sussexes spokesman said that Harry spoke about his book to the Royal Family before publicly announcing its release, scheduled for 2022. Harry has specified that with this work he wants to show that he was not born but became Prince, emphasizing how similar he is to ordinary people.

In any case, it seems that the husband of Meghan Markle no longer be afraid to say what he thinks of his life at court and the Royal Family, even if this in some way could harm his grandmother Elizabeth, even if it means losing all noble title and all ties with his father and brother. After being forced to give up his military assignments – which is why he decided to lend himself to the interview with Oprah Winfrey – Harry no longer has any problems.

According to the expert, Robert Jobson, the book will have a strong impact on the Crown. Meanwhile, Elizabeth is seriously considering withdrawing the invitation to her nephew and Meghan for her Platinum Jubilee. Jobson continues that it was obvious that Harry would write a book about his life at the Palace, but “I did not expect it to come out at the same time that the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne. There is no way to heal the rift within the Royal Family at the moment you are about to publish a memoir.”