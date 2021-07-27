Harry, who continues to sign himself “His Royal Highness” (Meghan Markle, however, does not)

Rachel Meghan Markle. In the birth certificate of the little one Lilibet Diana, in the boxes reserved for generality of the mother, there is no trace of real titles. According to what we learn from the official documents reported by the site TMZ, in fact, the former American actress has Identified simply with name and surname. But the controversy is still around the corner, due to the signing of Harry of England.

‘Name: Duke of Sussex. surname: His Royal Highness». It is not known whether the module has been automatically compiled by the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the fact is that the signature of the British prince clashes with what was said by Buckingham Palace in January 2020: «I Sussex, since they are no longer active members of windsor house, they can no longer use the status of Royal Highnesses», they clarified from the Palace.

Among other things, as the magazine recalls Hello!, a few weeks ago the title of “Royal Highness” it was taken from Harry even inside the exhibition dedicated to the mother diananear Kensington Palace. On the plate made by the Royal Collection Trust alongside some relics of the compianta princess, today it reads: “Granted by His Royal Highness the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

In short, about the information of the father, the birth certificates by baby Archie and Lilibet Diana are Equal, while they change completely in the part relative to the mother. On the other hand, last month, Meghan herself was accused of incoherence for signing herself “Duchess of Sussex” on her first children’s book, «The Bench». “They continue to make money thanks to the crown», the haters ruled.

This time the former actress is sheltered from any criticism.

