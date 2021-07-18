News

Harry, who in America continues to sign himself “His Royal Highness” (Meghan Markle, however, no)

Despite the “veto” of the grandmother queen, the prince identified himself as “His Royal Highness” in the birth certificate of the second daughter Lilibet Diana. His wife, on the other hand, crossed out the title she used when the firstborn Archie was born and simply wrote her name: Rachel Meghan Markle.

