Harry, who in America continues to sign himself “His Royal Highness” (Meghan Markle, however, no)

Name: “Duke of Sussex”. Surname: “His Royal Highness”. So Harry of England signed himself on the birth certificate of Lilibet Diana, who was born in California on June 4th. A further disgrace, if needed, to grandmother Elizabeth II. The sovereign, after the Megxit, did not deprive her nephew and wife Meghan Markle of the titles of Royal Highnesses. But he forbade him to use them. Harry, judging by the birth certificate of his second child, which People came into possession of, once again did his own thing. Although he tore the royal family to pieces, via podcast and via TV, also accusing them of racism and comparing court life to ‘a cross between a zoo and a Truman show; despite the increasingly tense relations with his august relatives, in particular with his brother William ( we have also seen the inauguration of the statue of mother Diana ), Harry does not give up the coat of arms.

His wife’s choice is different. When the eldest son Archie was born, the former actress on the certificate had been awarded the title of Royal Highness and, under profession, had written: “princess” (a title she never had). This time, on Lilibet’s birth certificate, she simply wrote her name: Rachel Meghan Markle. Perhaps to protect themselves from criticism. When she published her first children’s book, The Bench, signing herself ‘Duchess of Sussex’, many accused her of ‘ continuing to make money from the British Crown ‘.

In short, Harry and Meghan, despite the farewell to the royal family, do not seem at all immune to the charm of royal titles. In recent days it had been rumored that Charles of England, once he took the throne, would try to prevent Sussex’s children from becoming princes. Harry and Meghan, according to the Daily Mail, were livid with anger. However, it seems that they can sleep peacefully. Archie and Lilibet, upon the death of great-grandmother Elizabeth II, will automatically become princes. Unless the sovereign herself changes the rules. And this, according to all real observers, is a decidedly unlikely scenario.