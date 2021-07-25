Harry will publish four books (one is by Meghan), but the second will be released only after the death of Queen Elizabeth

Not one, but four books. Prince Harry is not only working on his autobiography, which will be released next year for the Penguin Random House with Pulitzer Prize winner J.R. Moehringer as ghost writer, but he has four volumes in the pipeline, as revealed by the “Daily Mail”. The prince would make an agreement to write four books, the second of which can be published only after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Palace sources fear that this is a bomb ready to explode, which therefore contains scandalous news about the royal house or even in bad taste.

The agreement is very profitable: the Duke of Sussex has in fact thought of an auction between the publishing houses that had as its basis 18 million pounds (over 21 million euros) to reach up to 29 (almost 34 million euros). The signed deal provides for the publication of Harry’s autobiography next year, on the occasion of the queen’s platinum jubilee (which in 2022 will have reigned for seventy years), and the second volume precisely at the death of the sovereign. His wife, Meghan Markle, 39, is also part of this agreement with the publishing houses: the Duchess of Sussex will write a guide to well-being. The subject and the author of the fourth title are still unknown.

The “Daily Mail” wrote that the prince, 36, led negotiations for this publishing deal from Montecito, California, where he lives with his wife and children Archie and Lilibet at the recently purchased £11 million residence. Two publishers flew from London to meet the prince in person, while others took part in the videocall auction. One of them revealed that Harry conducted the negotiations with a “take it or leave it” attitude, always very cold in declaring his goals, but also with extreme courtesy as seems to be customary in Britain. From the auction base of £18 million, a final figure of between £25 million and £29 million has been reached.

The royal family did not like the announcement of these literary utterances of Harry and seems to be very concerned about the prince’s decision to use pulitzer prize J.R. Moehringer for autobiography. Here Harry will share, for the first time, his experiences, adventures and defeats and, as Penguin explains” the life lessons that have helped to form his personality”. The book will recount the duke’s life in the spotlight from childhood to the present, including his dedication to public service, military obligations, and the joy he discovered in being a husband and father; the proceeds should go to charity.

