here is the photo-bomb – Libero Quotidiano





Sometimes, they come back. together. There is talk of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have resumed their history. And so, to celebrate the 52 years of the singer, here they have granted themselves a tour on a 130 million dollar mega-yacht anchored near Saint Tropez, as he explains Dagospia which reproduces an article from the Daily Mail.





Ben Affleck, 48, he was paparazzi while smearing and applying with painstaking care the sunscreen on the buttocks by J-Lo: in short, images with a very high erotic rate. A scene in the recording very similar to that inserted in the famous music video of the distant 2002 of the song Jenny from the block. In that video, Jennifer Lopez and Affleck were playing on their status as a power couple, huge at that moment in history.





For his partner’s birthday, Ben Affleck spared no expense: the festivities lasted until the first light of dawn. After flying to the French Riviera on a luxurious private jet, probably a Bombardier Global 7500, at an estimated cost of about $ 200,000, the lovebirds as mentioned were transported to the sea on an exclusive yacht, the Valerie. And the paparazzi, always stationed, surprised them as they exchanged kisses and hugs on the bridge. And of course not only those…

<br />

<br />

Loading... Advertisements

<br />

<br />