News

here is the video with the child kicking

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Cardi B shared a sweet video of her baby kicking inside her belly.

The announcement of the upcoming motherhood came during a surprise performance at last Sunday’s BET Awards.

This is the second child for the Bodak Yellow star, who on his Instagram Stories has documented the movements of the unborn child, engaged in a vigorous pre-birth performance to the sound of music.

The rapper stunned fans with her APPEARANCE at the BET Awards by putting her belly on display during a performance with her husband Offset’s Migos group.

Loading...
Advertisements

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another small blessing,” the 28-year-old wrote on social media the next day in support of a photo where she appears near Offset.

“Our house looks so happy and very busy, but we are ready and very happy!! Thank you all very much for the compliments and best wishes».

In the caption accompanying another photo, which depicts her with her two-year-old daughter Kulture, Cardi added: “I only know that these two will love each other so much and argue so much since they have three years of difference … But one thing is certain: they will look over each other’s shoulders like no one else will ever be able to.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

513
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
391
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
368
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
360
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
349
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
348
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
340
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
333
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
285
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
237
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top