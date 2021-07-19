here is the video with the child kicking

Cardi B shared a sweet video of her baby kicking inside her belly.

The announcement of the upcoming motherhood came during a surprise performance at last Sunday’s BET Awards.

This is the second child for the Bodak Yellow star, who on his Instagram Stories has documented the movements of the unborn child, engaged in a vigorous pre-birth performance to the sound of music.

The rapper stunned fans with her APPEARANCE at the BET Awards by putting her belly on display during a performance with her husband Offset’s Migos group.

Loading... Advertisements

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another small blessing,” the 28-year-old wrote on social media the next day in support of a photo where she appears near Offset.

“Our house looks so happy and very busy, but we are ready and very happy!! Thank you all very much for the compliments and best wishes».

In the caption accompanying another photo, which depicts her with her two-year-old daughter Kulture, Cardi added: “I only know that these two will love each other so much and argue so much since they have three years of difference … But one thing is certain: they will look over each other’s shoulders like no one else will ever be able to.