here’s everything we know about the Amazon movie with Camila Cabello

The fairy tale of Cinderella it is among the most read and loved by children all over the world. Merit of the cartoon of the Disney, of course, but also to the various reinterpretations in a contemporary key that over the years we have seen at the cinema. After the live action of 2015 with Lily James, here is the version that we have all been waiting for and that will be released in September 2021: Cinderella, the Amazon Prime musical starring Camila Cabello (at the debut in front of the camera). What do you think? To see the first images released by the production, I am no longer in the skin:

Ok, the plot is more or less always what we know: a poor but ambitious young orphan who is opposed by the wife of her missing father and the two half-sisters and manages to realize her dreams thanks to the help of the fairy godmother. Be careful though, because to distinguish this film from the others, of course, will be original music and songs. Along with the pop star, there will also be several actors of Broadway. The cast promises to be truly stellar: in the guise of the wicked stepmother Vivian there will be Idina Menzel (we’ve already heard her sing in Glee and in Frozen and we all know his crazy voice) and Prince Charming will be Nicholas Galitzine. I already know that my favorite character will be that of the fairy godmother, here played by none other than Billy Porter. If that’s not enough, know that there are also Pierce Brosnan, Missy Elliott, Fra Free and James Corden. The idea of shooting the musical was precisely the latter, who is also the producer (the famous TV host of Karpool Karaoke and The Late Late Show loves to sing).

As for the soundtrack, we know that Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter they recorded some unreleased songs. But the novelty is that the film also includes covers of well-known songs and among the confirmed titles there are Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) of Beyoncé, Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) of the Eurythmics and Good Times of chic.

Needless to say, we are all already in hype…

in short Camila Cabello + stellar cast + a fairy tale classic = I don’t know about you, but for me the ingredients for a colossal are all there. I can’t wait to see the result!

