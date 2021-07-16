News

here’s how the queen of social media reacted

Khaby Lame blew to Chiara Ferragni the primacy over Instagram. Khaby is the third most followed profile in the world with 75 million followers just after Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio. The number of followers obtained on Instagram allows the tiktoker to be the most followed profile in Italy. Compared to Chiara Ferragni there is a substantial difference in terms of posts: the influencer has published about 15 thousand photos and videos, Khaby being a “newborn” prodigy has posted “only” 114. A clear sign of its exponential growth. The reaction of the influencer to regain the head of the ranking of the most followed Italian influencers is making the whole network reflect. That is what his reaction was. photos: Kikapress, Shutterstock; music: “Funday” from Bensound.com

