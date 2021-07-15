Kylie Jenner, now an influencer, Instagram star and entrepreneur, has revealed what her dream job would have been if she hadn’t become famous

Kylie Jenner the fame already had it in the genetic makeup: being part of one of the most famous families in the world it was impossible for her not to always be in the spotlight.

And the more time passes, the more she carves out a huge space in the make-up sector.

But if life hadn’t gone that way, what career would he have embarked on?

She told it herself to a fan, explaining that despite everything she did not detach herself much from what would have been her dream.

What job would Kylie Jenner do if she wasn’t famous?

A fan of Kylie Jenner asked her this fateful question: “What job would you do today if you weren’t famous?”

In one of the vlogs on her YouTube channel, Kylie Jenner answered the question, revealing what his dream job would be if she were not the reality star and the entrepreneur she is today.

«I would like to be a make-up artist, maybe for some famous person» kylie said.

“I’d like to be like you,” Kylie added, referring to her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, 25, who would rather be a pastry chef or painter instead of a make-up artist.

This led Kylie to make her a proposal:

“We should make our dreams come true by doing this as a second job.”

However, it did not take long before realized that his dream was (somehow) already realized:

“Although in reality I am already a kind of makeup artist. I make up all my sisters and spend hours wearing makeup myself, I already live my dream», made Kylie.

