here’s who the girl is

At the beginning of June Olivia Ponton had announced on social media that he was bisexual: after the rumors that had been circulating since the beginning of March, the Florida tiktoker and model had waited for the month of pride to give the news to her fans:

It had never crossed my mind to be bisexual until I moved to Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, in the comments to her videos there are still many fans who ask if Olivia is engaged and with whom. The answer is there for all to see: tiktoker is engaged to Kaila Novak, the girl with whom he increasingly shows up in videos. She and Kaila have been dating regularly since last January.

Always in the comments there are those who claim that the couple is fake and/or that Olivia Ponton has come out for hype. Actually the tiktoker decided to come out into the open after seeing the announcement of JoJo Siwa:

I saw it and thought, "Wow, that's really great for kids because they have a great model to follow. She really has become almost a model to follow for me too.

Clarified the sentimental situation of Ponton and denied the rumors of fake couple, we know kaila novak better. She is a Canadian soccer player, born on March 24, 2002, who plays for UCLA Women’s Soccer. She is very active on social media, especially on TikTok where, in addition to challenges and ballets, she tells about her life, the people around her, such as her mother Jan and her sister, and her beloved dog Kiki.

