"He's incapable." The story of a catastrophe foretold – Time

“Unfit”. Inadequate, incapable. The last piece in order of time to the war between the Dukes of Sussex and the Windsors puts it Lady Colin Campbell, writer of seven books on the British monarchy.  In the book Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, Campbell tells a backstage which dates back to 2018 when Harry announced that he wanted to marry former actress Meghan Markle. Until now it was known that William of England had advised his disembodied younger brother to think about it, not to be in a hurry, while the was Philip of Edinburgh reiterated “actresses hang out but do not marry”.

Why Prince William did not greet Mattarella: there is the video that explains everything

Well, today it turns out that the first to announce the catastrophe would have been the Princess Anne, queen Elizabeth’s only daughter: “Do not marry that woman, it is absolutely unsuitable. She is wrong for us, she is wrong for the country, she is wrong for the role she should assume”. A prophecy or a snobbish rejection that triggered the next disastrous chain of events?

The British have been annihilated by Italy and it does not go down. William's sensational gesture with Mattarella

Certainly those words have left Harry stunned and meghan annoyed who immediately understood that she was a person liked at court less than Madame Du Barry was at the Court of Marie Antoinette. And who knows if it wasn’t just the 70-year-old Princess Anne who expressed concern about how dark the skin of Archie, the eldest son of the Dukes of Sussex, today happy parents also of Lilibet Diana, born on June 4th, in their $14 million villa in Montecito, California, would have been.

Euro2020, Meghan's hand in Italy's victory

