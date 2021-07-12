Games

Hideo Kojima Dislikes Calling Death Stranding “The Director’s Cut” for PS5

Game designer, head of development, and co-author of the Death Stranding script, Hideo Kojima, said on Twitter that he doesn’t like calling the re-release of the game a “director’s cut.”

Kojima explained that in the film industry, the director’s cut contains additional footage to the cut because the director did not have the right to edit the film or because the timing had to be shortened.

With games, according to the game designer, the situation is different, since the director’s version does not contain cut content, but the one that was produced additionally. Kojima suggested Director’s Plus instead of the subtitle Director’s Cut.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be released on September 24th on PS5 only. For details, follow the link.

