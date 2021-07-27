his daughter Emme is increasingly his photocopy

JLo and the most cuddly photo of the weekend. No, for now no official shot with Ben Affleck even if according to the beninformati it could arrive very soon. Jennifer Lopez’s +1 social network today is hers Coconut, translated his sweet coconut. Her daughter Emme, 13, is the protagonist of mom’s #weekendvibes to the delight of followers who love to flush out the similarities and see the stars in their most tender and private side. Jenny and Emme are two drops of water or not?

“Twins!”, commented actress Leslie Mann, but she is not the only one who thinks so: “OMG! How much you look like,” wrote one fan, “same smile,” another follower noted. The two women of the house spent quality time together (not received, at least in the photo, Max the twin brother of Emme). In the shot the actress, pop star and entrepreneur is a vision with a white top with thin straps, aviator sunglasses, the inevitable golden circle earrings and curly hair left natural: same curly hair for Emma, with whom she also seems to share the same look and the same smile, for the peace of dad Marc Anthony (with whom Jen was married from 2004 to 2014 ed).

In recent weeks the Muñiz twins have appeared very frequently on the pink news pages. Since the reunion of the Bennifers, in fact, the couple is the most paparazzi ever in all places and in all lakes with photographers always on their heels. Ben and Jen were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in early July, along with Max, Emme and Samuel, Affleck’s 9-year-old son. Photographed the “extended family” also in the festivities of July 4 in the Hamptons, “between boat trips and barbecues”. The last shots are from recent days: to end up in the newspapers the “search for a house in Los Angeles” where Jennifer and her children will move shortly just to get closer to her boyfriend. second TMZ, Jenny would be seriously interested in a Holmby Hills estate on the market for $65 million (wow), not excluding the Santa Monica exclusive.

“The two are not ready to live together, at least not yet,” a source told TMZ, thus denying the rumors of a cohabitation between Ben and Jennifer. Of a completely different opinion Entertainment Tonight, according to which “friends would not be surprised if they moved together once they found the right thing”. Always with the approval of the #coconuts, of course.

