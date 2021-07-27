his Lamborghini Urus is a white hair ball!

Not very discreet, Kim Kardashian , which to promote the launch of its new Skims collection wanted to entirely wrap its powerful Lamborghini Urus with a spongy fabric very similar to a fur coat. Here is the result posted on his social media by the influenceer …

A urus all impelliciata!

Influencer, model, TV personality, wife (not yet for long) of Kanye West and now also designer of liveries for cars, if we can call it that.

It is certainly not discretion the philosophy of life of Kim Kardashian, who on social media showed a few days ago a Lamborghini Urus completely entasled – both inside and out – with the same fabric protagonist of its new skims capsule collection. Each surface, in fact, from the door handles to the steering wheel, from mirrors to seats is now completely covered with white fur.

V8 biturbo coated with a white livery

Yet, although in the world of entertainment and sport we have always seen some beautiful ones in relation to cars, the gimmick of the bursting Kim Kardashian is something that until now had hardly been seen and that will certainly make the purists of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese turn up their noses a little.

The super-suv signed Lamborghini, in fact, boasts of being a perfect mix of passion, technology, emotion and rigor, so much so that under its elegant and sporty lines lies a bi-turbo V8 engine capable of developing a maximum power of 478 kW (650 hp). Roar that has a list price of 208 thousand euros.

Not least that of the Kardashian, although after the transformation into fur ball it will surely have lost some of its captivating charm from indomitable Taurus.

