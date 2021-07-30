Extreme and eccentric looks explode during a period of loneliness and isolation. Stylist Amanda Lee Shireffs takes us to a new world where creativity is the means to escape from reality and find new strength

An eclectic and charming house is transformed into the set of ‘Home Alone‘, the service created in Montreal by the stylist Amanda Lee Shireffs and photographer Geneviève Charbonneau. here model Sasha Lew enjoys wearing looks with complex architectures made by a new wave of designers that we will see (and we are already seeing) worn by music stars and celebrities, with an ever-increasing commitment to the sustainability and with research at the center of their artistic path.

there is Kim Mesches, artist and stylist who created the sculpture-dresses (which you see in the service) worn by Normani and Cardi B on the cover of their latest single ‘Wild Side’, Lafaille, a Montreal brand whose majority of production is based on upcycle and the uniqueness of the garments, with their patchwork corsets also loved by the singer Dua Lipa, Qingzi Gao, brilliant designer of Chinese origin whose projects start from a personal memory or childhood and then reflect the surrounding world, as well as Haixi Ren, a New York designer also of Chinese origin who creates garments that are like a second skin, made of yarns and samples of recycled fabric for a sustainable design with zero waste. And again, here’s She Simon, which creates experimental garments, such as its silicone dress, its highlight, and Tristan Réhel, creator of real works of art to wear.

TRISTAN REHÉL dress, BYFAR shoes

Dress ELLA SIMONE

DORIAN WHO X DAVID DUNKLEY hat, LAFAILLE suit, VINTAGE sandals

Kim Mesches sculpture dress

DRESS THE STRANGE MAN BY MIC CARTER, ZARA shoes

QINGZY GAO dress, ZARA shoes

LAFAILLE dress, TRISTAN REHÉL shoes, AMANDA LEE SHIRREFFS earrings

TRISTAN REHÉL dress, HUE socks, FRANCO SARTO shoes

Hat STEPHANE CHRISTINEL, dress HAIXI REN

TRISTAN REHÉL dress and shoes, OAKLEY sunglasses, AMANDA LEE SHIRREFFS earrings

TRISTAN REHÉL dress, FRANCO SARTO shoes

Team Credits:

Creative Direction: Andrew Ly

Photographer: Geneviève Charbonneau

Photo Assistant: Neal Hardy

Retoucher: Retouche Clandestine

Hair &Makeup: Andrew Ly

Styling: Amanda Lee Shirreffs

Videographer: Ariane Poulin

Editing: Ariane Poulin

Model: Sasha Lew @ FOLIO

Production: Kathleen Canapi

Home Owners: Roxanne Arsenault & Pascal Desjardins