Horizon Forbidden West: Amazement at Aloy’s Appearance

On Thursday, Sony released approximately 14 minutes of gameplay from Horizon Forbidden West. Fans got a first glimpse into the game world, and there were also threatening machines and new equipment to be seen.

The protagonist Aloy also looks a little different than in the previous Horizon Zero Dawn. On social media, fans are now speculating what the reason for this could be.

Horizon Forbidden West: Aloy looks different

Thanks to the newer technology, the entire game looks very detailed at first glance. This is also the case with Aloy: the design has basically been retained, with the exception of other clothing. It looks even more realistic, but these details also make it look a bit older.

The events of “Forbidden West” only take place about six months after those of the first part, so it is not because of their age. Also, some fans feel that Aloy seems a little out of place unlike the rest of the world.

So it remains to be seen whether it is the technology of the PlayStation 5 or the game itself. As soon as more gameplay material appears, this will probably be clarified – it may also be due to the lighting conditions of the presented scenery.

Off to the forbidden west

In the sequel, Aloy not only has to assert himself against new types of machines but also protect the post-apocalyptic world from a mysterious plague. To do this, she has to look again for a saving solution in the remains of the past civilization.

“Horizon Forbidden West” is expected to be released in 2021 for PS4 and PS5. On a map created by fans, you can already see where you are going this time.

Source: Reddit