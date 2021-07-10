Hot Wheels Unleashed Contributors Showed the Work of the Track Editor

The developers of Hot Wheels Unleashed from the studio Milestone have published a new video, which showed the in-game track editor. The authors note that they themselves use this editor to create official tracks.

At release, players will have six environments for creating tracks. In the beginning, they will have to choose the type of race – ring or sprint – on which the starting line depends. It can be placed anywhere. To build the main part, gamers have more than 20 parts at their disposal that can be deformed in various ways.

You can also customize the details by changing their color and each wall separately, or placing simple and complex interactive elements that affect the gameplay, such as roadblocks or acceleration areas.

After creating the track, it must go through a verification stage, in which the creator of the track must drive it on a special tractor. Only then can the track be uploaded to the server.

Hot Wheels Unleashed will be released on September 30th on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC ( Steam ).