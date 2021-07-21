How much harry and meghan have earned since they left the royal family

How much have Harry and Meghan Markle earned since they said goodbye to the royal family? Doing the math in the pocket of the Sussexes is an operation – just completed by the Spanish edition of Vanity Fair – which forces us to enter into figures almost inconceivable to ordinary mortals. Just for its (explosive) memoir, the one in which will tell his whole life in the royal family, the queen’s grandson would receive from the American publishing house Penguin Random House the impressive advance of 17 million dollars.

Then there are the projects signed by the Couple Sussexes: the five-year contract from $150 million with Netflix and the three-year 21 million for podcasts on Spotify. Harry and Meghan, among other things, have emigrated to the States relying on solid economic foundations: the ten million that he inherited from his mother diana plus the two million dollars set aside by her when she was an actress. The prince and his wife, in addition, until the summer of 2020 were foraged by Charles of England. The two, during the interview with Oprah Winfrey, they lay down that the heir to the throne, immediately after the Megxit, had cut them all funds. the official reports of expenditure of the Royal family last year speak clearly: the eldest son of Elizabeth II, for the support of the rebel couple, has paid out at least two and a half million euros.

And that’s not all. The interview with Oprah did not yield the Sussexes direct earnings, but after the special one it was announced that they would have collaboration, on Apple TV, with the queen of American TV. Very profitable, one supposes. In addition, Harry will be manager of the BetterUp, a Californian startup that deals with well-being and mental health valued at over 1.4 billion euros. His salary was not disclosed, but in Silicon Valley, in a company of that size, no executive takes less than a million dollars a year. It is also estimated that Meghan, with The Bench, his first children’s book, will put in his pocket about 600,000 euros.

in short. The Sussexes can count on monstrous receipts. But their expenses are also monstrous. Only their villa in Montecito, California, coast 14.7 million dollars: 5 already paid, the rest in the form of a mortgage. In addition, just to give another example, when they said goodbye to the royal family they had to return the $2.5 million spent renovating Frogmore Cottage, the London residence where they lived just a few weeks.

Today the Sussexes, according to the Spanish edition of Vanity Fair, they can count on a treasury of at least €118 million. A few tens of millions are already in their coffers, dozens more are on the way. Not bad considering it’s only been a year and a half since they said goodbye to the royal family giving up an appanage of about 680 thousand euros net per year.

