How rich is Kim Kardashian to be in the Forbes rankings?

AGI – The star of American television, Kim Kardashian has entered the list of billionaires on the planet drawn up by Forbes with an estimated wealth in a billion dollars (about 844 million euros), accumulated not only through the work of actress and model, but also thanks to the profits made with the beauty and clothing stores, KKW Beauty and Skims, which Kardashian has opened in recent years.

According to Forbes, Kardashian’s stake in KKW Beauty is worth about $500 million, while her stake in Skims is $225 million. The rest of Kardashian’s heritage consists of cash and investments, including those in real estate (including three properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles). Kardashian also holds shares in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas, which her ex-husband Kanye West gave her for Christmas in 2017.

Kim Kardashian

The patron of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, instead, the richest person in the world with assets of 177 billion dollars (64 more than last year, thanks to the growth of Amazon shares). The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, it is second with 151 billion dollars, rebounding from 31st place last year. He is followed by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook number one Mark Zuckerberg.

Overall, reports Forbes, billionaires’ wealth rose this year to $13,100 billion from $8 trillion last year. There are 493 new entries in the rankings, including Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. Financier Warren Buffet, on the other hand, came out of the top 5 for the first time in 20 years.

finally former US President Donald Trump slipped by almost 300 seats in the ranking since he was elected to the White House, with over a billion dollars less wealth. The Donald fell to number 1,299 from 1,001 last year, with wealth estimated at 2.4 billion from 3.5 billion in January of 2017.