News

How to tie hair in the summer: bow for Zöe Kravitz, pliers for Kendall Jenner

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tips on how to tie hair in the summer they come from there. Directly from the stars who have chosen to stop their hair with simple but super cool methods

The last to give us such teachings of beauty are Zöe Kravitz and Kendall Jenner. The one from New York, where she was photographed walking down the street, beautiful and without bra. The other from Malibu, where she was intent on refueling her wonderful Cadillac.

Let’s find out what advice they gave us.

How to tie your hair in the summer: from bow to mega pliers

Zöe Kravitz is unbeatable when it comes to style. Even in the middle of summer, on the streets of New York, he chooses a winning strategy to stop its Afro hair, composed of many small braccine. The method you can see in the photo above… The actress, who will become Catwoman, chooses a bow.

Gorgeous Kendall Jenner, with pliers in her hair to refuel. IPA photo

Gorgeous Kendall Jenner, with pliers in her hair to refuel. IPA photo

But not just any bow… a large bow, be visible also from the front. And blue, in coordination with his tank top. And of course, it’s no accident.

Loading...
Advertisements

But just get in California, in Malibu, to discover that the supermodel Kendal Jenner has just tied her long hair, quickly. He did it to make gasoline to his wonderful Cadillac. And which super popular hair accessory did you choose?

He chose a mega pliers. Summer 2021 celebrates the pinz customs clearanceat. From red carpets to gas stations.

Discover in the GALLERY the hair accessories loved by the stars to tie their hair in summer.

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

733
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
584
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
561
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
552
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
517
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
503
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
467
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
452
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
389
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
322
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top