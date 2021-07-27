How to tie hair in the summer: bow for Zöe Kravitz, pliers for Kendall Jenner

Tips on how to tie hair in the summer they come from there. Directly from the stars who have chosen to stop their hair with simple but super cool methods

The last to give us such teachings of beauty are Zöe Kravitz and Kendall Jenner. The one from New York, where she was photographed walking down the street, beautiful and without bra. The other from Malibu, where she was intent on refueling her wonderful Cadillac.

Let’s find out what advice they gave us.

How to tie your hair in the summer: from bow to mega pliers

Zöe Kravitz is unbeatable when it comes to style. Even in the middle of summer, on the streets of New York, he chooses a winning strategy to stop its Afro hair, composed of many small braccine. The method you can see in the photo above… The actress, who will become Catwoman, chooses a bow.

But not just any bow… a large bow, be visible also from the front. And blue, in coordination with his tank top. And of course, it’s no accident.

Loading... Advertisements

But just get in California, in Malibu, to discover that the supermodel Kendal Jenner has just tied her long hair, quickly. He did it to make gasoline to his wonderful Cadillac. And which super popular hair accessory did you choose?

He chose a mega pliers. Summer 2021 celebrates the pinz customs clearanceat. From red carpets to gas stations.

Discover in the GALLERY the hair accessories loved by the stars to tie their hair in summer.

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED