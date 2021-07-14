Human Sacrifice in the First Pagan Age Trailer

Studio Glivi Games, which recently announced the isometric strategy game Gnomepunk, announced that it is working on another project. The city-planning strategy Pagan Age will take us to the times of paganism when man was far from being the king of the universe.

Our pagan tribes live in dangerous virgin forests inhabited by eerie mythical creatures. With our help, they will have to extract resources, erect buildings, and defenses and ensure the most secure existence for themselves.

Settlers can learn to tame animals and establish animal husbandry, plant gardens and create the first farms. And they will also have to reckon with gods and dangerous monsters: challenge them or try to appease them by making prayers and even resorting to sacrifices.

The creators have not yet said anything about the release date of the Pagan Age.