“I am attracted by torn characters”

Angelina Jolie talks about her work in the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, and explains why she feels attracted to a certain type of character.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is the title of the thriller with Angelina Jolie, coming to the US in a few days streaming on HBO Max: Angelina, which we will see soon in the cast of Eternal labeled Marvel and coming out at the cinema in November, there plays a ranger fire specialist, torn by post-traumatic stress. Fate calls her to recompose herself to protect a little boy, who witnessed the murder of his father and who is now being threatened by his killers. He will have to defend the little one just when a fire begins to devastate the area …



Discussing Taylor Sheridan’s film with ETOnline, Angelina Jolie reflected with these words on the type of role she tends to want to play in films.

I am attracted to people who have faced things and find themselves broken, looking for a way to move forward and overcome trauma. As an artist, playing such a person is curative. She was very healing for me, because there is a limit to how much you can break, then you get up. […] The protagonist is a tormented person, charged with a heavy sense of guilt.