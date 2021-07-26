“I am attracted by torn characters”

Angelina Jolie talks about her work in the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, and explains why she feels attracted to a certain type of character.
Those Who Wish Me Dead is the title of the thriller with Angelina Jolie, coming to the US in a few days streaming on HBO Max: Angelina, which we will see soon in the cast of Eternal labeled Marvel and coming out at the cinema in November, there plays a ranger fire specialist, torn by post-traumatic stress. Fate calls her to recompose herself to protect a little boy, who witnessed the murder of his father and who is now being threatened by his killers. He will have to defend the little one just when a fire begins to devastate the area …
Discussing Taylor Sheridan’s film with ETOnline, Angelina Jolie reflected with these words on the type of role she tends to want to play in films.
I am attracted to people who have faced things and find themselves broken, looking for a way to move forward and overcome trauma. As an artist, playing such a person is curative. She was very healing for me, because there is a limit to how much you can break, then you get up. […] The protagonist is a tormented person, charged with a heavy sense of guilt.
in Those Who Wish Me Dead the young witness is played by Finn Little, while Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillan play the killers who want to suppress him. In the cast there are also to report the Jon Bernthal by The Walking Dead and Tyler Perry.
Angelina Jolie has recently appeared in Alice & Peter, a fantasy on Amazon Prime Video for a few weeks now. Her last film as a director, a career that is now parallel to that of actress for her, was in 2017 First they killed my father, but there is another project at stake.
See also
Angelina Jolie will return to directing with Unreasonable Behaviour, a biopic produced by Tom Hardy