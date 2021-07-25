“I am attracted to people who have experienced trauma”

Two years after the second chapter of Maleficent and to one from Alice and Peter, which came out in general indifference, Angelina Jolie returns as the protagonist in ” Who Wish Me Dead “ Taylor Sheridan’s new film that sees her in the role of Hannah Faber, a woman struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder for a tragedy for which she blames herself every day, striving to find the right motivation to move forward. “We all have moments in life where we feel broken, and I was in such a period,” Angelina, 45, said in an interview with Et. “I have experienced such moments many times in my life. When my mother died, for example.”

Every fall, however, always presupposes a rebirth and an opportunity to get up and look ahead: “It is not important if you are a film actor: do something, react and dig into you. Stand against reason and try to do something you’ve never done. Rediscover that inner strength”, advised Angelina who, despite being one of the most powerful actresses, directors and producers in the world, admits that she still has several problems of self-esteem. Who Wish Me Dead was filmed in 2019, before the pandemic and three years after the divorce with Brad Pitt, with whom Jolie shares a love for her six children Maddox (19, years old), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and twins Knox and Vivienne (12). Being able to give up her parenting instinct in the film – shot with fourteen-year-old actor Finn Little – was one of the hardest things Angelina has done: “Hannah doesn’t have children, and I’m not even sure she likes children. This was the most important suggestion I received from Taylor, the director: “Stop being like this, you are too kind to him, you are too empathetic”. And he was right.”

“At first it was strange, but then it was strangely liberating. Finn was very tough and funny, so it was easy to have a certain attitude with him: another guy could have had mixed feelings, maybe getting hurt. But he found it all funny.” “We had a good relationship on set because we shared a lot of scenes together,” he said, again at Et, Finn Little referring to his relationship with Jolie. “We felt comfortable and started from there.” Last month, the actress also talked about how the human side of the film is what attracted her most to the project, marking his first true on-screen action role in over a decade before The Eternals, marvel’s new film due out in November and directed by Chloé Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for Best Director for Nomadland. “I am attracted to people who have experienced trauma and they are looking for their own way to overcome it”, concluded Jolie explaining that, as an artist, “it is very healthy to play characters like this. It was very therapeutic for me.” Those Wish Me Dead will be released in America on May 14th simultaneously in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

