Cardi B no longer divorces Offset shortly after announcing that she wanted to separate from him. Their marriage had been held in secret three years ago and the turning point had come on September 15, 2020: the rapper had filed for divorce in the Atlanta court. A spokesman for the couple had reported on the divorce. A choice, that of closing with her husband, emerged already two years after the “yes” but of which Cardi B did not hide the difficulties.

From the relationship between the two artists, in fact, the little girl was born Kulture Kiari Cephus and the breakup of the marriage could be a trauma for the little girl. Among the causes that had led Cardi B to choose divorce were, as the rumors shouted loudly, the repeated Cheating of Offset.

Now that Cardi B no longer divorces Offset it opens a strong debate between the direct interested and his fans. The latter, in fact, learned the turnaround of their darling have begun to comment negatively on the news mainly on Twitter and for this Cardi B, ExasperatedHas deactivated his account. Unable to let go, the rapper dedicated a live on Instagram to fans.

“I do the ca**o that I want”, thundered Cardi B. In his video message, the artist compared the harassers to a group of teenagers who believe they could decide on their lives. “I’m not Ariana Grande’s mom”, he said, pointing the finger at those people who have even gone so far as to attack Offset on social media. “We have nothing different from yours Fo**ute relations Dysfunctional“.

“I love my fans and I’m grateful for what you do, but some of you really act like we’re sleeping together. Offset is not my only problem ca**o. Honestly, right now my marriage is the least of my troubles. I’m just a crazy st**rza. One day I’m happy, the other I’ll punch him. We are just two young children of pu**ana who got married early. This is what we are.”

Now that Cardi B no longer divorces Offset must face the moralistic horde of fans: “Thank you for the affection, but we never slept together”.