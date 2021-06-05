I feel like a bloody failure: Kim Kardashian after her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian expressed her feelings for the first time after her separation and the divorce process with Kanye West.

The socialite spoke for the first time about her breakup

Through her reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashian, the American businesswoman addressed the issue of her marriage with her sisters.

“I feel like a bloody failure. Yes, I feel like a bloody failure, ”she said during that program, in which Khloé Kardashian assures that the socialite had fought for their relationship in private.

Also, Kim spoke about how not passing a law school exam has affected her, as her intentions continue to be to help vulnerable people in prison.

“I’m a failure. Not passing demoralizes you, it makes you want to leave, ” she said.