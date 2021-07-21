“I feel like a loser, three failed marriages”: Kim Kardashian collapses after divorce with Kanye West

“Three failed marriages, I feel like a loser. But I don’t even want to think about it, I want to be happy,” she said in tears Kim Kardashian during the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (the reality TV show focused on the life of the Kardashian-Jenner extended family). The episode, which recently aired, was recorded in late 2020. In fact, we know that then the couple Kardshian-West, who married in 2014 in Florence and who have 4 children, in February 2021 announced divorce. But it doesn’t end there. As reported by LaPresse, Kim a few days ago signed an autograph still using the wedding name.

Last but not least, yesterday, June 8, on the occasion of Kanye West’s birthday, Kim posted a tender family photo on Instagram (where she is followed by 227 million followers). The caption is enigmatic: “Happy Birthday, I will love you for life“. In short, is it a flashback or “only” the desire to keep the family together despite everything?