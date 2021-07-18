“I had the Megan Fox poster in the room”

Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper admits that he always had a soft spot for the actress, ex-wife of Brian Austin Green.

The love story between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox continues to boom.

The two met a year ago on the set of the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”: for both of them it was a stroke of lightning.

In fact Machine has always had a crush on the actress, so much so that she had her poster in the room a few years ago.

“It was the poster of GQ”, recalled the singer and actor, who in the past has also tattooed the Decepticons, fictional characters belonging to the “Transformers” saga, which has made Fox popular all over the world.

In addition, some former classmates confided that during the high school years Kelly swore that one day he would marry Megan.

Apparently for Machine, Fox is the true first love. Different is the situation of the actress, for ten years linked to her colleague Brian Austin Green, with whom she had three children.

In addition to conquering Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker -, has managed to realize other dreams. «Going to an important show, (Billboard Music Awards 2021), treading the red carpet, taking the stage and receiving an award (Top Rock Artist)».