“I will not get on a stage as long as I am under the tutelage of my father”

The post – “I don’t like my sister showing up at an awards ceremony and singing my songs,” she added, referring to Jamie Lynn Spears, which has so far remained mostly silent about Britney’s situation. “I will not perform on any stage with my father controlling what I can wear, say, do or think. I’ve been done this for 13 years. I’d rather share videos from my living room than on a stage in Las Vegas,” the pop star vented with her fans on Instagram, to whom she confessed that she “had to pray” for them to include new songs in her shows.

Against the control of the father – Britney then attacked the control of the “father-master”. “It killed my dreams. The only thing I have now is hope, and hope is hard to kill,” he added. And the star is hoping for a breakthrough after the recent positive signs. Judge Brend Penny allowed her for the first time to appoint her own lawyer and Britney chose Mathew Rosengart, a former prosecutor who defended star rights such as Sean Penn and Keanu Reeves and who took the place of Samuel Ingham III, the lawyer assigned 13 years ago to Britney by the court who in fact complied more with the wishes of the “father-master” Jamie Spears than those of his client.

A significant change that gives hope to Britney. The ‘conservatorship’ to which it is subjected is in fact an institution that in fact makes those who are subjects incapable of understanding and wanting. The fact that he was able to choose a lawyer is therefore an important step. As are the hearing is set for the end of September.

